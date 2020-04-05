Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Kale Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Kale Smith, 75, passed away peacefully after a courageous yearlong battle with cancer at his home in Houston, Texas with his loving wife Virginia Gail Smith by his side. Paul thoroughly enjoyed life, his family, his grandchildren, and many, many friends. Paul was born to Kale Veloy Smith and Willmetta June (Parrish) Smith in Ogden, Utah on June 7, 1944. Paul Spent his younger years in Ogden where he graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber State College. Paul was lucky enough to marry his high school sweetheart, Virginia Gail, and together they celebrated many adventures in their 57+ years of marriage. Paul had a successful career with NCR Corporation and retired after 42 years of loyal service. Paul enjoyed spending time with family, entertaining with friends, volunteering in his community, travelling, flying RC airplanes, fishing, golfing, boating, and attending wine pairing dinners and the theatre with his wife and their many friends. Paul was preceded in death by his father Kale Veloy and mother Willmetta June, and is survived by his loving wife Virginia Gail, son Kenneth Paul, daughter Jernee' Veloy Killgore and her husband Robert along with their children Greyson Reece, Isabella Claire, Alexandra Quinn, and Sophia Riley, brother Jeffrey Lynn and his wife Linda, sister Veloy June Nelson and her husband Michael, brother Delmar Wallace, brother Douglas Kent and his wife Natalie, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of a formal memorial, it was Paul's wish that family and friends celebrate his life privately with love, laughter, and fond memories of their times together.

