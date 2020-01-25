Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Kenji Yoshioka. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved Dad and Grandfather, Paul Kenji Yoshioka passed away on December 25, 2019 with his family beside him. Paul was born on March 13, 1932 in Gridley, California to parents Kenzo and Kimiye Yoshioka. He is preceded in death by his late wife of fifty years, Lucy E Yoshioka who passed away in June 2008. He leaves behind three children, Paula, Burt (Carol) and Gina; eight grandchildren (Michele, Dana, (Jan), Kaili, Bryan, Carly, Dylan, Kaitlyn & Mia); and great granddaughter Mila. He also leaves behind his eldest sister, Lillian Ichikawa of Los Angeles, California. Paul served honorably in the United States Air Force for twenty two years and the City of Sacramento for twenty years. He loved to play golf with son Burt and will be remembered for his love of fishing and bowling. His children and grandchildren will always remember his love for his family. Private services were held on January 19, 2020 at the Sacramento Buddhist Church on Riverside Blvd.

