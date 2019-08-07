Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Kenneth Morin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul K. Morin, 82, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 at Sutter Hospital. Paul was the widowed husband of Eileen Barbara (Kavaloski) Morin. Together they shared 60 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Sacramento California, Paul was the son of Paul C Jr. and Mildred Morin. Paul Graduated from CK McClatchy High School class of 1955. Paul's career as an automotive painter spanned more than 35 years in Sacramento. Paul and Eileen were the members of a motorhome club (Sacramento Rubber Bums) and enjoyed many travels and adventures together. Paul enjoyed camping, vintage automobiles and military items, also enjoyed working on his scooters and riding his vintage bicycles. Paul enjoyed time with his grandchildren and attending their baseball and soccer games. Paul is survived by his children, John Morin and Karen Straub (son in law Ronald Straub); grandchildren Jacob Straub (Yazmin) and Christian Straub; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Paul was predeceased by his parents Paul C. Jr and Mildred Morin. The service will be held on August 9th at 11:00 at St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center located at 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento. The viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 before the service.

