Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Koenig. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Koenig passed on December 10th following a battle with cancer. Paul and his wife Lois have spent the past 20 years since retirement in Granite Bay enjoying the good life playing basketball and tennis, traveling and doing activities with their grandchildren. Paul has been a 'jock' all his life and was proud of his healthy, wiry frame. He loved the retirement life he chose. Paul worked in County Government for 35 years and was the Director of Environmental Services in San Mateo County since 1979. He loved his work and enjoyed the challenges of his very diverse job and the myriad of people that he interacted with. Retirement, he said, was even better! Holding court with good friends and tennis buddies after some challenging sets at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club was his daily 'work' for many years. Paul was born in New Haven, CT but grew up in Brooklyn. He graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1961 and worked for the Harris Poll during the 1964 Presidential election. He then moved to Florida to have some fun. Paul met Lois in Florida while he was dancing the twist (That's another story!) and there was instant attraction. After the birth of Daughter Kimberly, the family moved to San Diego and then San Mateo and both worked for county government. Paul is survived by his life partner and wife, Lois; his daughter, Kimberly Gobert; his three grandchildren, Jesse, Jarod and Samantha; his two sister-in-laws, Winnie Zeppieri and Linda Goldser; and by some very good like-friends. A celebration of Life ceremony will be held December 28th at 2pm at the Granite Bay Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St Jude for Children.

Paul Koenig passed on December 10th following a battle with cancer. Paul and his wife Lois have spent the past 20 years since retirement in Granite Bay enjoying the good life playing basketball and tennis, traveling and doing activities with their grandchildren. Paul has been a 'jock' all his life and was proud of his healthy, wiry frame. He loved the retirement life he chose. Paul worked in County Government for 35 years and was the Director of Environmental Services in San Mateo County since 1979. He loved his work and enjoyed the challenges of his very diverse job and the myriad of people that he interacted with. Retirement, he said, was even better! Holding court with good friends and tennis buddies after some challenging sets at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club was his daily 'work' for many years. Paul was born in New Haven, CT but grew up in Brooklyn. He graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1961 and worked for the Harris Poll during the 1964 Presidential election. He then moved to Florida to have some fun. Paul met Lois in Florida while he was dancing the twist (That's another story!) and there was instant attraction. After the birth of Daughter Kimberly, the family moved to San Diego and then San Mateo and both worked for county government. Paul is survived by his life partner and wife, Lois; his daughter, Kimberly Gobert; his three grandchildren, Jesse, Jarod and Samantha; his two sister-in-laws, Winnie Zeppieri and Linda Goldser; and by some very good like-friends. A celebration of Life ceremony will be held December 28th at 2pm at the Granite Bay Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St Jude for Children. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close