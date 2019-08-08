Paul Lewis Cross, 79, of Carmichael, CA passed away on August 5, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Paul was born and raised in Whittier, CA by Paul and Blanch Cross. He was a proud veteran of the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War era. He received many degrees, including a LL degree, and worked as a Criminal Intelligence Analyst for the Department of Justice for 28 years. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed being in the outdoors with his family. He was a devoted, God-fearing man who loved his friends and family. Paul leaves behind his wife, Sarita Cross; son Paul M. Cross Jr. of Carmichael, CA; daughter Megan (husband Landon) Palmer of Colorado; step-son Robert DeBruin of Texas; and grandchildren Dagny, Lincoln, and Brayden. The family would like to thank hospice, all of Paul's many doctors, and friends and family for their unconditional love and support at this most needed time. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10AM, with a visitation commencing at 9AM, all at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4125 San Juan Ave., Fair Oaks, California). PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (916-725-2109), directors.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 8, 2019