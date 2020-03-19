It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Maynard Hopkins, III announces his passing on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the age of 86 years. He passed away peacefully at UCLA Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones. As a career officer in the United States Air Force, Paul served for 20 years as a Navigator on the KC-135 Stratotanker in worldwide combat. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Air Force never left him, nor did his wry sense of humor, as friends and family will attest. Paul will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Marilyn of Marina del Rey, CA and his children Tina Hopkins (William Novak) of Los Angeles, CA and Paul Hopkins (Eileen Gross) of Marina del Rey, CA. He also leaves behind a brother, Alan Hopkins, along with several nieces and nephews. Services will be private, and interment will be at the Los Angeles National Cemetery.

