Born June 27, 1926 in Sacramento CA and passed February 1, 2020 at age 93. Paul was a proud fourth generation Sacramentan and the youngest of Mervyn and Marie Stone's five children. He was born in the family's home at 33rd and I Streets. Upon graduation from Sacramento High he enlisted in the Naval Air Corps as a combat air crewman serving in World War II. His tour took him throughout Asia aboard a Martin PBM flying boat working Air Sea Rescue and reconnaissance missions. The squadron was poised for the Japanese Island invasion when the war ended. Returning to California he earned a bachelor's degree from Claremont Men's College and did post-grad work at UC Berkeley. With College completed he went to work for his father-in-law, owner of Morrissey Real Estate Co. In 1954 he and two partners purchased the company which became Dunnigan, Yeates and Stone. With changes in ownership, Stone Insurance became Stone Bystrowski Insurance when son-in-law Paul Bystrowski joined him in 1975. Stone Bystrowski further combined with Bronson Insurance in 1996 to become one of the largest insurance agencies in Sacramento which in turn sold in December 2014 to national insurance broker HUB. Paul came from a musical family and always had his saxophone at hand. He played many venues including the Hotel King Cotton in Memphis with Clyde McCoy and the Officer's Club at Pearl Harbor. Paul's hobbies revolved around water and music, camping, boating, skiing, playing piano and saxophone, and family! Paul was an active member of Rotary since 1959 and was a founding member of the ROTARY ROOTERS big band. He and son Jeff played in this band for over 30 years. Paul was a long-time member of Del Paso Country Club and also served as President of the Kandahar Ski Club. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Gayle Stone who passed away in 2015 and ex-wife Joanne Morrissey Stone and daughter Robin Bystrowski, who both passed away in 2011. Paul is survived by his sons David and Jeff Stone and Jimmy & Mark Lucas. Paul has 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. There will be no formal service. Donations in remembrance can be made to the Fifth Church of Christ Scientist, 3250 Cottage Way, Sacramento.

