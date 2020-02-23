Paul Nobuo Higuchi, 89, passed on to Nirvana on December 8, 2019. Born and raised in Sacramento, he was the youngest child of Issei parents Toshio and Shigeko Higuchi, and beloved brother of sisters Lily (Satow) and Shizue (Kubochi). Paul is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, and nephew Vernon Satow. He is survived by brother-in-law Hiroshi Kubochi, nieces and nephews Hope Baird (Richard), Dawn Satow, Guy Kubochi (Sharon), Dale Kubochi (Janis), Richard Satow (Ruby), and Jill Nishimoto (Michael), and by many great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a few very dear friends, and his wonderful longtime caregivers Luz Adalid, Lordes DeDios and Richard Baird. All of us loved him dearly. The family requests in lieu of koden, please donate to a . A memorial service will be held on Sunday March 1st, at 2 pm at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento.

