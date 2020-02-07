Paul Norton Goldstene passed away February 3, 2020. Paul was a Professor of Political Philosophy at CSUS for more than 30 years and taught regularly for 13 years with Osher Lifelong Learning at UCD. He was also a writer and the author of five books on politics, science, and democracy. Survivors include his wife of over 60 years, E.F. "Pat" Goldstene, son James, daughter-in-law Jami, and granddaughter Lily of Gold River, and daughters Claire and Beth, both of Davis. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, at Paul and Pat's house. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, or any Democratic candidate of your choice.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 7, 2020