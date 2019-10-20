Paul Rodgers Scott

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Rodgers Scott.
Service Information
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA
95610
(916)-725-2109
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
The Christ Community Church
5025 Manzanita Ave.
Carmichael, CA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Fair Oaks Cemetery
7780 Olive Street.
Fair Oaks, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Paul R Scott went to heaven on October 15, 2019 at the age of 91. A resident of Carmichael for over 60 years, he is survived by his beloved sister Shirley Myers and nieces Rebecca Myers and Ramona Feuillard (Bill), his grand-nephew Robert Feuillard and grand-niece Andrea Boyer, along with many loving cousins and long term friends. Predeceased by his parents Cleo Barnes and Floyd Scott. He was a truly wonderful man and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Friends are welcome for a visitation on Tues., Oct. 22, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA (916-725-2109). Funeral service will be held on Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 at 12:30 PM at The Christ Community Church, 5025 Manzanita Ave., Carmichael, CA. Interment to follow at 2:00 PM at Fair Oaks Cemetery, 7780 Olive Street., Fair Oaks, CA. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.