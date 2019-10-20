Paul R Scott went to heaven on October 15, 2019 at the age of 91. A resident of Carmichael for over 60 years, he is survived by his beloved sister Shirley Myers and nieces Rebecca Myers and Ramona Feuillard (Bill), his grand-nephew Robert Feuillard and grand-niece Andrea Boyer, along with many loving cousins and long term friends. Predeceased by his parents Cleo Barnes and Floyd Scott. He was a truly wonderful man and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Friends are welcome for a visitation on Tues., Oct. 22, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA (916-725-2109). Funeral service will be held on Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 at 12:30 PM at The Christ Community Church, 5025 Manzanita Ave., Carmichael, CA. Interment to follow at 2:00 PM at Fair Oaks Cemetery, 7780 Olive Street., Fair Oaks, CA. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 20, 2019