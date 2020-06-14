Paul Smilanich
Paul Smilanich, age 87, passed away at UC Davis Medical Center on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his two daughters, Susan (Bruce Poulsen) and Jane. He was born in the mining town of Bingham Canyon, Utah, to George and Milka Smilanch, on December 5th, 1932. He was the third child of George and Milka and the youngest brother of Steve and Milan, all previously deceased. In his high school he was Student Body President and a leader in his community. He graduated from the University of Utah and through ROTC he joined the United States Air Force and served as a Navigator. He left the Air Force as a Captain. This gave him many experiences of travel through the United States and Japan. After completion of his military commitment, he worked at Aerojet for many years. He then worked for the City of Sacramento as the Director of Solid Waste for the remainder of his career. Barbara and Paul enjoyed 58 years of marriage, traveling, golfing, dinner with friends, and Saturday date nights. Due to COVID, his services will be limited to family only with a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice in his name.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.
