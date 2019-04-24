Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Thomas Kantz Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rockport - Paul Thomas Kantz Jr. was born January 21, 1941 in Cherokee County, Texas to Paul Thomas Kantz and Katherine Virginia Smith Kantz. Tom died on April 19,2019 after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's. Tom was a graduate of Kingsville High School in Kingsville, Texas. He held three degrees (BA, MA and PhD) from the University of Texas in Austin. In 1967, Tom, his wife Prudence and their son moved to Sacramento, California where he taught at the California State University in the Department of Biological Sciences from 1967 to 2001. Tom was a well- liked and gifted teacher. He was able to explain difficult concepts so students understood and could apply them. After retiring to Rockport, Tom was able to enjoy one of his many interests painting. Tom is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lucinda McFetridge. Survivors include his loving wife and best friend for more than 40 years: Nancy Raley; son: Thomas Kantz (Katherine Taylor) of Lacey, WA; daughters: Katherine Kantz (Keith Fessel) of Hamburg, NY and Karen Raley-Kantz of Corpus Christi, TX; grandchildren: Jon and Jeff Taylor-Kantz and Henri Fessel; close cousins and great friends: Jack Philbrick and Hank Smith; long-time friends: Odin Toness and Chuck and Betty Shamel; and first wife: Prudence Kantz. The family wishes to thank Mary, Molly, Sally, Priscilla, Sandra, Andrea, Cathie and Christy for their loving care and support. A wake celebrating Tom's life will be held April 28, 2019, 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM in our home. Guestbook available online at

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2019

