Loved father, "Nunu", uncle and friend, born October 19, 1931 and passed away on August 8, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings and wife of 65 years, RoseMarie. He is survived by his 2 daughters Paula (Kip), Karen (Janice), 2 grandchildren Keith (Jessica), Michelle (Michael), 5 great-grandchildren and his sister-in-law Ann Savona of Wisconsin. Paul was born in Kansas City, MO and moved to Fresno, CA as a child, where family and friends still remain. Paul's long, successful career with the State of California took him from Fresno to Sacramento where he made countless friendships that continued until his passing. Golf, meeting up with friends and being with family (ESPECIALLY his grandchildren and great- grandkids) were the joy of his retirement years. Paul was a lifelong 49er fan (and more recently a closet Raiders fan!) and always enjoyed a good ol' political conversation. No memorial services will be held, but please join the family in remembering Paul as the kind, loving, fun and humorous person he was. We loved him dearly and will miss him always. Please sign the guestbook at www.nicoletticuljisherberger.com
