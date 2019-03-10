March 5, 2019 Beloved daughter of Pastor James Ford(Martha) , four children, five grandchildren, three siblings and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Visitation on Tues March 12, 4-6pm, quiet hour 6-7pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes 4200 Broadway and a celebration of life on Wed. March 13, at William Memorial COGIC 4495 MLKing Jr. Blvd. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery.
|
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019