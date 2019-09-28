With rosary in hand and kitty-cat curled up by her side, Paula went to sleep the morning of Sept. 18, 2019. Born in Sacramento Aug. 30, 1963, Paula lived most of her life in Sacramento. Attended local private schools, graduated from Bishop Manogue H.S., and worked for California Dept of Justice for almost 20 years. She is survived by her children, Sara Plant of Vallejo, and Zoe Lewis of Seattle, WA. Beloved daughter of parents Philip and Leona Laird, and sister Diana Martinez of Sacramento, and a very loving person to all. She loved music, ladybugs, and most of all, the full moon. It had a special meaning to her. Interment will be private, and memorial service is pending.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 28, 2019