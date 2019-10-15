Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Anne Jenson. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 400 Douglas Blvd Roseville , CA 95678 (916)-783-0474 Memorial service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Loomis , CA View Map Celebration of Life Following Services First United Methodist Church Loomis , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Anne Jenson, age 81, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019. She was born September 1, 1938 in Oakland, California to Arthur and Adria Krueger. She eloped and married the love of her life, Fred Jenson, in Reno, Nevada who then preceded her in death in 2013. Pauline was a dedicated mother, wife, grandmother, and great grandmother, who viewed those roles with the highest regard. She was proud of her loved ones and all they've accomplished from college degrees, getting married, starting families, promotions, joining the military and so much more. She loved nothing more than spending quality time with the people she loved and adored. Pauline taught her family many life lessons: tradition, hard work, and simply enjoying each day. The birthday parties, Easter egg hunts, Thanksgiving dinners, and Christmas celebrations were nothing short of epic and priceless. These traditions and legacies will continue on with her loved ones. Pauline was a beautiful individual who had a spitfire personality. She faced every job, challenge and obstacle head on and simply wouldn't take no for an answer. This perseverance and strong work ethic shone through with her jobs over the years, earning her the respect and admiration of those she surrounded herself with. Lastly, Pauline's zest and appetite for life was refreshing. She found herself on many travels and adventures that created countless memories that made her shine until the very end. Pauline was a huge supporter of the Loomis community, where her involvement with the Loomis Library, Del Oro Football team, Del Oro Trap Team, and Del Oro's FFA was hugely appreciated and valued by many. Pauline is survived by her two sons and their wives Fred and Sue Jenson, Pete and Stacy Jenson; her grandchildren Kristin and Jason Patterson, Kori and Tyler Haylett, Kasey and Donald Long, Buddy and Wendy Jenson, Lynsi and Ryan Bowman, Dylan and Monique Jenson; Her great grandchildren Kiera, Kyley, Klaire, Jason, Tim, Haley, Evelyn, Juliet, Neil, and Luka; her nieces and nephews Pam and John Erickson, Wendy and Ron Johnson, Bill Nagle, Sandi and Mike Collins, Mike Krueger, Helen and Bob Nagle; along with the countless number of cousins and friends. Please join us for a memorial service on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 11am at First United Methodist Church in Loomis. A celebration of life will immediately follow in the banquet room. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .

