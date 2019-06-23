Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline (Kalostos) Pechal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A lifelong Sacramento resident, Pauline was born to parents George and Mary (Haran) Kalostos on November 7, 1924 and died June 14, 2019. She attended David Lubin Elementary, Kit Carson Junior High and Sacramento High Schools. She met the love of her life at a USO dance here in Sacramento and convinced Texan, Benjamin Pechal, who was stationed at McClellan Field to stay, marry and raise three sons. Her interests varied from a love of the opera, playing the cello in the junior high and high school orchestras, to being an avid golfer most of her adult life playing regularly at Land Park and Bing Maloney Golf Courses and as an active member of the South Sacramento Women's Golf Club. A highlight of her golf playing was shooting a hole-in-one at April Sound Country Club in 1981. Outgoing and easy to laugh, she truly enjoyed hosting the frequent family or friends get-togethers. She began her career with the State of California working part-time at the Franchise Tax Board, moved on to the Personnel Board, and eventually retiring from the Cooperative Personnel Services. Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, husband Benjamin, sons Richard and John, brothers Bill and Gus Rudorf, Tom Marren, John and Thomas Kalostos, sisters Mary Borchardt, Katherine Needham, and Georgia Schuett. Survived by son Robert, daughter-in-law Chris (Richard), grandchildren Monica Slingerman, Cindy Pechal-Burke, Adam Pechal, Noah Pechal, great-grandchildren Joshua, Matthew, Rynear, Rory, Evie, and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the caregivers at Greenhaven Estates where she resided the past four and a half years and most recently from Sutter Health Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. with the interment to follow at 11 a.m. and reception all at St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in her name.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 23, 2019

