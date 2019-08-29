Pauline Velasquez Martinez

Obituary
Pauline Velasquez Martinez, 74, of Sacramento, CA passed away on August 17, 2019. Born in Long Beach, CA on July 24, 1945. Survived by her four children, Tammy, Richard, Anthony, and Ralph. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin and friend. Her sense of humor, sweet personality and creative mind will be deeply missed. We love you Nana, so very much. Her services will be held August 29 (5pm-8pm) & August 30 (10am-12pm) at East Lawn Andrews & Greilich. 3939 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 29, 2019
