Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paulyne DY Joe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On August 27, 2019, Paulyne Joe left to join her beloved husband, Earl, for a tee time in heaven. Paulyne was born in Sacramento, the 5th of 6 kids, entering this world minutes ahead of her twin sister, Paula. She grew up working in the family grocery store on Stockton Boulevard. She graduated from Sacramento High School and went on to Sacramento City College. She met and married Earl Joe in 1952, beginning a 58 year adventure that included 3 kids: Vanessa, Darrell (Barb L), Rodney (Barb O), and 3 grandchildren Jentin, Erin and Sophia. During the first years of married life she juggled caring for a husband, 3 busy kids and an aging mother, all while working for the State of California. She started as a draftsman for the Department of Highways, when few women existed in the drafting room. She transferred to the Department of Parks and Recreation before finishing her 35 year career as a Senior Graphics Designer for the Department of Water Resources. Retirement was good for Paulyne, allowing her to spend time with friends and family, learning to golf with her husband and traveling the world with him. She found time to do volunteer work on several City Council election campaigns, participated in preparing memorable Sunday night church dinners, helped with the Mandarin's fundraisers, and cooked for CASA Garden Restaurant to support the Sacramento Children's Home. Paulyne was loved and appreciated for her thoughtfulness, creativity, and generosity. She was a loving and supportive mother, and a woman of faith who loved her family beyond measure. She will be greatly missed. Memories of her will be cherished forever. Services will be 12:30 on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Chinese Community Church at 5600 Gilgunn Way in Sacramento. Interment to follow at East Lawn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACC Memory Care Center.

On August 27, 2019, Paulyne Joe left to join her beloved husband, Earl, for a tee time in heaven. Paulyne was born in Sacramento, the 5th of 6 kids, entering this world minutes ahead of her twin sister, Paula. She grew up working in the family grocery store on Stockton Boulevard. She graduated from Sacramento High School and went on to Sacramento City College. She met and married Earl Joe in 1952, beginning a 58 year adventure that included 3 kids: Vanessa, Darrell (Barb L), Rodney (Barb O), and 3 grandchildren Jentin, Erin and Sophia. During the first years of married life she juggled caring for a husband, 3 busy kids and an aging mother, all while working for the State of California. She started as a draftsman for the Department of Highways, when few women existed in the drafting room. She transferred to the Department of Parks and Recreation before finishing her 35 year career as a Senior Graphics Designer for the Department of Water Resources. Retirement was good for Paulyne, allowing her to spend time with friends and family, learning to golf with her husband and traveling the world with him. She found time to do volunteer work on several City Council election campaigns, participated in preparing memorable Sunday night church dinners, helped with the Mandarin's fundraisers, and cooked for CASA Garden Restaurant to support the Sacramento Children's Home. Paulyne was loved and appreciated for her thoughtfulness, creativity, and generosity. She was a loving and supportive mother, and a woman of faith who loved her family beyond measure. She will be greatly missed. Memories of her will be cherished forever. Services will be 12:30 on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Chinese Community Church at 5600 Gilgunn Way in Sacramento. Interment to follow at East Lawn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACC Memory Care Center. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close