Pearl Wong-Woo (Chin), born in San Francisco, CA, October 25, 1930 to Duck Bing Chin, and Sui Ping Chin. Pearl was the baby of 7 children. Her sister Patricia, and brothers Art, George, Ling, Sam and Sau each preceded Pearl in passing. Pearl Wong-Woo was called to heaven on February 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Harmon Wong-Woo and one true love of 58 years. Pearl is survived by three children, Darrel (Nancy), Darlene (Brian) and David (Patti); 7 grandchildren; Alyson Woo, Sean Rendall, Tiffany Triplett (Derek), Noelle Keller (Ben), Brittany Green (Adam), Chelsea Woo and Kai Woo and by 8 great grand-children; Elizabeth Cameron, Molly Rendall, Chloe Rendall, Lilly Rendall, Zachary Keller, Severin Triplett, Charlotte Keller and Emily Green. Pearl had experienced a somewhat difficult youth, growing up in San Francisco Chinatown, suffering many childhood illnesses. Nevertheless, Pearl survived, and graduated from Francisco High School. She had several jobs including administering eyedrops to Cyril Magnum, the department store magnet which bears his name. Pearl met and married Harmon Wong-Woo, while Harmon was a junior at the University of California at Berkeley, attending the university on the GI Bill, following World War II. Pretty much penniless when they married on September 2, 1950, the moved into a unit belonging to Pearl's parents, where first son Darrel was born. The two were able to purchase a home in San Francisco, and Darlene and David followed. Education was always important to both of my parents, Harmon, recognizing that a formal education was a key to upward mobility, and encouraged Pearl to go to school. In 1963, Pearl graduated with her Associates of Arts degree from Contra Costa College. In 1969, the family packed up and followed Harmon to Sacramento where he retired from the California Air Resources Board 1982, and Pearl from the California Economic Department. Harmon and Pearl loved to travel. They toured the country by bus, visiting national parks. They toured the world by ship, together travelling on forty-four cruises. Pearl loved and enjoyed the perks that came with being a world traveler. Her other social passion was Mah Jong. In her latter twenty years or so, everyone knew not to bother or schedule anything on Tuesday or Thursday, because those were days set aside for Mah Jong. Even Harmon's dialysis was scheduled around Mah Jong. Wherever Pearl went, and whomever she touched, she left a lasting memory of joy, along with her infectious, laughter and smile. The many people that she has touched will remember her for her beautiful smile. Please do not fret. She is in heaven dancing with her loved one once again. Services will be conducted at East Lawn, 4300 Folsom Blvd. at 10:00am, Saturday, March 2, 2019, immediately followed by internment. The family requests that donations and financial tributes be sent to My Sister's House, or the Asian Community Center. My Sister's House 3053 Freeport Blvd. #120 Sacramento, CA 95818 or ACC Senior Services 7334 Park City Drive Sacramento, CA 95831

