Pedro Bulahan Ambalong, 88, of Sacramento, passed away on January 5, 2020 at the Bruceville Terrace Nursing Facility. Pedro was born April 27, 1931 in the Philippines to Juan and Crispina Ambalong. He earned his Doctorate of Medicine at Manila Central University in 1957 before immigrating to the United States. Pedro spent many years caring for the medical needs of Sacramento as a General Practitioner and in his free time he enjoyed gardening and being with his family. He is survived by his wife Gaudencia, daughter Jody, sister Jesusita Izzo, sister Jessica Padayhag and her husband Roland, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held January 15, 2020 at Holy Spirit Church with a rosary at 10am and mass at 11am. Burial to follow at St Mary Cemetary.

