Peggy Blankenship
Peggy Floyd Blankenship passed away at her home in Carmichael, CA on May 14, 2020. Peggy was born to Robert and Julia Floyd in Rockbridge County, Virginia. Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Peggy was a decades -long resident of the Sacramento area and had been a longtime member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. She participated in the Business Woman's Association and volunteered at Children's Receiving Home in the 1980's. Professionally, she worked at two local law firms. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings. She will be greatly missed by her husband Paul Blankenship, daughter Michele (Mike) Davidson, Paula (Don) Crichlow, Amanda (Glenn) Evans, grandchildren Phillip O'Dell, Katie Evans, Cassie Evans, sister, Eula Wade and many nieces and nephews. Exodus 23:20 "See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared."

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 24, 2020.
