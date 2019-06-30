Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Dee Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Dee Johnson was born Dec. 11th, 1944 in Logan, Utah. Shortly thereafter, she moved to Sacramento, CA where she would reside for the remainder of her life. Peggy peacefully passed away at the age of 74 on June 14th, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with C.O.P.D. Even until the end, Peggy showed the fight she had inside her. For her final few months, Peggy enjoyed every moment visiting with family, friends and loved ones. She ate what she wanted and finally got a Netflix account and binge watched all of her favorite shows. She lived life fully until the very last day and did it her way! Peggy worked for the Sacramento Sheriff Department for over 35 years and retired in 2006. She would spend the next 13 years doing what she loved, raising and taking care of greyhound dogs, spending time with friends and taking care of her mother Doris who proceeded her death by only a few short months. It was rare for anybody to see Doris or Peggy without each other. Peggy loved to walk her dogs, go shopping with her mother, travel with friends, read books, watch movies and spend time gardening. Peggy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed attending with her mother in their ward. She was preceded in death by her father Ray Johnson, her mother Doris Johnson Chadwick, her brother Jerry Johnson and her stepfather Jack Chadwick. In addition, she was also preceded in death by her dogs Killer, Tasha, Tonka and Babe. Peggy is survived by her brother Merwyn (Margaret) Johnson, Jonny (Carole) Johnson and her two Greyhounds (Moki and Sugar). Peggy is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. A Celebration of life will be held for friends and family at a later date. We invite you to please donate to the the local animal shelters or any greyhound charity in her name in lieu of flowers.

