A Celebration of Life for Peggy Hamilton, 75, who passed away on January 12, 2020 will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Peggy was born January 26, 1944 in Wisconsin and moved to Placer County in 1959. She graduated from Roseville High School in 1961. Peggy retired from the CA Dept of Corrections. Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, "window shopping" and playing with her dog, Daisy. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Thomas Hamilton, her son Stephen C. Leamon, DC, her daughter Becky McGuire, and her grandson Marvin Haupt. She is also survived by her siblings Max (Shirley) Berger, Joanne (Stan) Jolls, Jamie (Gene) Peters, Tom Berger, Wendy Huff and many nieces and nephews. Condolences can be sent to dogsinroseville (insert @) gmail.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020