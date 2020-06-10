Peggy Jo was born January 24, 1925 in Selma, Alabama to Leonard and Trudy McConnell. Her family homesteaded in Sun Valley, Idaho and returned to Alabama following Leonard's death. After moving to Portland, Oregon Peggy met and married Lt. Douglas Anderson who was serving as a pilot in the Army Air Corps during WWII. They married in Texas and began an Air Force trek that took them and their four children to Okinawa, Japan, Washington State, back to Texas, Madrid, Spain and finally to Sacramento for retirement. Professionally, Peggy enjoyed a successful career as an executive assistant to the CEO at the McClellan Military Federal Credit Union. Throughout her life Peggy was an artist in all her endeavors, she was a seamstress extraordinaire, crafting wedding gowns and quilts; she was a green thumbed gardener and a creative chef. In her later years she enjoyed cards with friends and making quilts for the Assistance League. Peggy died peacefully of natural causes on May 13, 2020 surrounded by her children, Rebecca Brophy, Janice Buzzard, Evan Anderson and Kelley Barrett. She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas and will be lovingly remembered by their 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Peggy's family would like to express heartfelt appreciation for the love and care she received from the staff at Fair Oaks Estates in Carmichael. A Celebration of Life will be held at her favorite beach in Bodega Bay at a time to be determined. Donations may be made in Peggy's name to any local food bank.



