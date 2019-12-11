Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Lanza. View Sign Service Information George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers - Sacramento 2691 Riverside Boulevard Sacramento , CA 95818 (916)-443-7917 Memorial service 11:00 AM George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers - Sacramento 2691 Riverside Boulevard Sacramento , CA 95818 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Lanza passed away on November 14th, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Gabriel Nelson, stepson, Max Leitzell, father, Robert, sister, Diane, and brother, Richard. She was preceded in death by her mother, Glenda and stepmother, Darlene. Peggy was born in Sacramento in 1970 and spent her childhood in Elk Grove and lived most of her adult life in Sacramento, CA. She attended Elk Grove High School, Cal Arts and UC Davis. She loved learning, and over her lifetime, she earned many degrees, licenses and certificates. Peggy's interests were many and she always enjoyed sharing what she learned with others. Peggy loved to dance, and she was privileged to dance with the Ruth Rosenberg Ensemble for a number of years. She held a variety of jobs where she could use her artistic talents. She taught dance lessons, designed sign art for Trader Joe's, was a dedicated gardener at Tallini's nursery, was an innovative yoga instructor, as well as a creative florist with G. Rossi. She loved gardening, and one of her favorite things to do was to share the bounties of her garden and yard. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service held in her honor on Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 am at the George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers at 2691 Riverside Blvd in Sacramento, California. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center or a .

