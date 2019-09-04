Peggy Lee Pratt, born in Wittier, California on September 3, 1952, was called home to heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She died peacefully. She was preceded in death by her mother, Claire Hanson. She was survived by her loving and caring husband of 34 years, James Pratt, her father Fred Hanson, Sisters Kathy Harrison, Nancy McDaniel, and their families. Peggy graduated from The University of California at Davis, and was a long time Kindergarten teacher at Victory Christian School in Carmichael, California. Peggy had a beautiful smile, and a happy and contagious laugh. She was also an avid reader. Peggy was a cancer survivor, which did return 26 years later. We will miss her, but as Christians, we will see her again as we also begin eternity. At her request, there will be no services.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 4, 2019