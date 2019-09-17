Peggy Lynn Koch

Peggy Lynn Koch (McDaniel) passed away on Friday, Sept. 6 at home in the loving arms of her family. She was very close to her family and was grateful to spend the last 3 years of her life in Spokane, Washington, surrounded by the love of her husband Chris, her mother Betty, her daughter Crystal, son-in-law Mike, and two loving grandchildren. A full obituary and wishes for the family are being collected at www.hennesseyvalley.com/tributes/Peggy-Koch.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 17, 2019
