Peggy Lynn Koch

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Lynn Koch.
Service Information
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA
99206
(509)-926-2423
Obituary
Send Flowers

Peggy Lynn Koch (McDaniel) passed away on Friday, Sept. 6 at home in the loving arms of her family. She was very close to her family and was grateful to spend the last 3 years of her life in Spokane, Washington, surrounded by the love of her husband Chris, her mother Betty, her daughter Crystal, son-in-law Mike, and two loving grandchildren. A full obituary and wishes for the family are being collected at www.hennesseyvalley.com/tributes/Peggy-Koch.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Spokane Valley, WA   (509) 926-2423
funeral home direction icon