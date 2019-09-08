Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy M. Groth (Caffrey) Groth. View Sign Service Information Harry A. Nauman & Son 4041 Freeport Blvd Sacramento , CA 95822 (916)-452-6157 Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Groth, 93, of Sacramento, CA passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born to John and Myrtis Caffrey on December 17, 1925 at Mercy General Hospital. Survived by her devoted son Mark (Toni) Groth and daughter Marti (John) Willis. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Timothy, Lynda and Colene Groth and step grandchild Amy Galindo. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Groth and grandson, Michael L. Groth and step grandson Benjamin Galindo. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Peggy was a retiree of McClatchy Newspapers. Her hobbies included golfing and china painting. She and her husband were founding members of St. Robert's Parish, where she was also a member of the Altar Society. She volunteered at Loaves and Fishes for many years as well. We would like to kindly thank her dear friend Shirley, nephew John and niece Amy for bringing mom to her endless appointments. You are all very much appreciated. We would also like to thank the staff at Absolute Compassion and Water Leaf at Land Park for your caring and compassion of our mom during her last four months. She was a four-time survivor of cancer and an advocate for Susan Komen being she had breast cancer twice. In fact, her son Mark will be volunteering for his 10th year at the 3 day walk in San Diego this November. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or to "the3day.org". To donate towards Mark's fundraising, please click on "donate" and enter his name. The Rosary will be held at Harry A. Nauman & Son (4041 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento) on Thursday, September 12th at 7pm (viewing from 4 7pm). Funeral Services will be held at St. Roberts Church (2243 Irvin Way, Sacramento) on Friday, September 13th at 10am, interment immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery. Lunch reception afterwards at the home of Mark and Toni Groth, all are invited.

Peggy Groth, 93, of Sacramento, CA passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born to John and Myrtis Caffrey on December 17, 1925 at Mercy General Hospital. Survived by her devoted son Mark (Toni) Groth and daughter Marti (John) Willis. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Timothy, Lynda and Colene Groth and step grandchild Amy Galindo. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Groth and grandson, Michael L. Groth and step grandson Benjamin Galindo. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Peggy was a retiree of McClatchy Newspapers. Her hobbies included golfing and china painting. She and her husband were founding members of St. Robert's Parish, where she was also a member of the Altar Society. She volunteered at Loaves and Fishes for many years as well. We would like to kindly thank her dear friend Shirley, nephew John and niece Amy for bringing mom to her endless appointments. You are all very much appreciated. We would also like to thank the staff at Absolute Compassion and Water Leaf at Land Park for your caring and compassion of our mom during her last four months. She was a four-time survivor of cancer and an advocate for Susan Komen being she had breast cancer twice. In fact, her son Mark will be volunteering for his 10th year at the 3 day walk in San Diego this November. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or to "the3day.org". To donate towards Mark's fundraising, please click on "donate" and enter his name. The Rosary will be held at Harry A. Nauman & Son (4041 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento) on Thursday, September 12th at 7pm (viewing from 4 7pm). Funeral Services will be held at St. Roberts Church (2243 Irvin Way, Sacramento) on Friday, September 13th at 10am, interment immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery. Lunch reception afterwards at the home of Mark and Toni Groth, all are invited. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close