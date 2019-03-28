Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Suzanne McClendon. View Sign

Peggy Suzanne McClendon, 72, entered heaven Friday, March 22nd, 2019. Peggy was born December 7th, 1946 in Minden, LA of Bernard and Marjorie Whaley. She graduated from Louisiana Tech with a degree in education and worked in the public education systems in Louisiana, Colorado, and California. She was an avid reader and dedicated her time, energy, and resources to local libraries wherever she lived. Peggy loved being outdoors and had a passion for gardening, fishing, and puzzles. Peggy was an adoring wife for over 50 years to her high school sweetheart, E. Carr McClendon. She was the most caring, giving, loving, and generous wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband, E. Carr McClendon; 3 daughters and their husbands, Nicole and Henry Tweddle, Candace and Manuel Rodriguez, Jennifer McClendon and Arnie Chandola; 5 grandchildren, Connor and Natalia Tweddle and Lucas, Lily, and Lucy Rodriguez; and 2 sisters and their husbands, Sharon and Tom Garland and Jeannie and Norris Sills. Peggy's services will be held in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating in her memory to the Salvation Army, , or any . In celebration of Peggy's memory, take a minute to think about the people you love. Tell them you love them and spend time with them every chance you get.

