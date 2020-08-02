Penelope Smith

Penelope (Penny) Brook Smith, 78, of Sacramento, passed away on July 26, 2020. She was born on June 1, 1942, to Berenice and Harry Shepherd, in Sacramento, California. She graduated from Sacramento High School in 1960. In 1961, she married Richard Smith, and they were together for almost 59 years. Penny was an avid Mickey Mouse fan. Penny is survived by her husband Richard, daughters Tracey Smith and Stephanie Smith (Kim Goff) all of Sacramento. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother Rodger Shepherd. There will be no services and donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
.