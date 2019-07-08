Penny Dorothy Parker ,74, passed away peacefully in her home in Rocklin California on Sunday June 30th. Penny was born August 18 1944 to Minnie Bettencourt and Elmo Bettencourt. Penny graduated from st. Elizabeth . She loved traveling, planning events, going to craft fairs and shows, and just spending time with her family. She was compassionate, caring, understanding, sassy, and just a wonderful person and the best nana any of us could have had. Penny, is survived by her loving husband Jim Parker; Her sons, John Standley Jr. and his wife Heidi, Her granddaughter Tayler Maxey and her husband Ryan and her great granddaughter Adley, Bowen Standley, and her Grandsons Eli and Kellen and her son Joshua Parker and his wife Jessica and her son Nathan, her two sisters Betty Knott and Jackie McClain their families, and many more cousins, extended family, and friends. Penny was preceded in death by her daughter Merrit Oliver. "The world changes from Year to year Our lives from day to day But our love and memory of you Shall never fade away. In life we loved you dearly In death we love you still And in our hearts you'll hold a place That no one else ever will."

