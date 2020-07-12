Entered into rest on 12-22-2019. She was born in Roseville, CA in 1941 and graduated from Roseville High School. She attended and worked at Sierra College. She retired from the State of CA. Her family was her world. She was an avid sewer and quilter. She crocheted lap blankets and donated them to Retirement facilities. She is survived by sons Tommy (Veronica) & Mark (Christina) Grandchildren Blake Cali(Cory) Katelyn Cade Thomas Sisters Patricia (Art) & Verjean (Ben) Brother Lance (Liane) Aunt Gwen Several nieces and nephews and devoted friend Carol. Graveside service July 25,2020 10am Roseville Cemetery If willing please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
in her memory.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.