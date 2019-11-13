Preceded in death by his parents: Pedro and Maria Amparan and his brother Raymond Amparan (Emma). He leaves behind his step-brother Rudy Avila, adopted son Michael Amparan (Phyllis), step-daughters: Jovita Carrasco (Joe), Rita Aguilar (Carlos), Mary Sheldon (deceased Jim) and Linda Stanley (Steve). He also leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, cousin, nephews/nieces and friends. You are welcome to join us for his memorial on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Mary Cemetery at 11:00am for Mass. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 13, 2019