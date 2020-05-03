Peter Pellerin passed peacefully, although unexpectedly at his home on April 13, 2020. Pete was born in Sacramento, California on December 7, 1930. He was preceded in death in December of 2019 by his beloved wife of 68 years, Lillian Pellerin. His son, Donald Pellerin and son-in-law David Upton passed in previous years. He is survived by his three loving daughters, Debra Upton, Denise Johnson (Gary), Dina Olding (Michael) as well as 9 Grandchildren, 17 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. Pete retired from the Sacramento City Fire Department at the rank of Fire Captain in 1985 after 33 years of dedicated service. He had a kind soul and brilliant mind, he devoured books and had a massive curiosity that lasted until his last days. At 89 his memory was impressive and his wit sharp. He had a wealth of knowledge, an adventurous soul, and he lived that full life we all talk about. At his request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Firefighters Burn Institute are appreciated.



