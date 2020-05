Or Copy this URL to Share

Peter Arthur Pantages Age 95 passed away April 30th, 2020 In Sacramento. Survived by his wife of 47 Years, Marie, brother Ted, daughters Pamela, Christina and step daughter Jana. Served in the Navy during WWII on The Florikan (ASR-9) No services are scheduled.



