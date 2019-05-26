Peter Bedker Dannenfelser came into this world on Feb 1st, 1927 and passed peacefully at the age of 92 on April 11th, 2019 at home, in his sleep. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Esther Dannenfelser of Toledo Ohio, Brother Fred Jr. and sister Ebba Bick. Pete married Colleen Greenwood and had five children: Kathy Lynch (Robert), Peter (Lori), Daniel (Terri), John, and Diane Firios. His beloved grandchildren are Nicholas Waguespack, Marianne Engle, Yanni and Nico Firios. Pete attended the University of Michigan and served in the US Navy during the final months of WW II as a radio technician. Dannenfelser Advertising was created in 1953 which became Dannenfelser, Runyon and Craig. Pete's creativity, business sense and work ethic established him as a leader in the field of advertising / public relationships. Pete was a member of Active 20/30 Club, Rotary Club of North Sacramento and was an avid golfer with a single-digit handicap. Pete and Colleen loved to play bridge and he was a life-long model airplane enthusiast. Pete designed and scratch-built sophisticated radio controlled sailplanes and was a proud founding member of the Sacramento Valley Soaring Society. If you know the story of the King's Speech, that was our fathers early life. Pete stuttered until the day a college speech therapist suggested he speak with a southern drawl. Like a switch being thrown, he was freed. Decades later he quit his two-pack a day smoking habit and years later gave up alcohol. He passed with 37 years of sobriety. Pete held a life-long deep Christian faith and loved music - everything from the Carpenters to big band music to opera. He loved to sing, had a wonderful voice and a discerning ear. An award-winning baker (cracked wheat bread) and master of the grill was our father. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 15th. Please contact a family member for details. Should you be so inspired, please make donations in his honor to the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera Foundation that exposes underserved children to music.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 26, 2019