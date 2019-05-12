Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Frank Broumas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born October 17, 1946 and met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ May 8, 2019. Peter is survived by his wife Sharon whom he loved and cherished for nearly 50 years; daughter Christa (Logan); sons Aaron and Brian; and his five grandchildren, Brandon, Holland, Cole, Lucas and Tessa. He is also survived by his big brother and best friend Harry and younger brother John; and a large extended family of close cousins, nieces and nephews. He is deceased by his parents Peter Broumas and Helen Creps; and sisters Penny and Sister Ruth Helen. Peter, also known as Pete, Pistol Pete, Coach, Honey, Dad and Papa, was a dedicated family man and servant of Jesus Christ. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A memorial service and reception will be held in Roseville, CA at Centerpoint Community Church on Thursday, May 23 at 1pm.

