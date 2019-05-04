Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter George Grassi. View Sign Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513 Send Flowers Obituary

Peter was born in San Pedro, CA on October 30, 1923, died May 2, 2019 at 95 years old. Son of Marion and Katie Grassi. Peter moved to San Francisco as a baby and then to Sacramento. Attended Holy Angels Elementary School, Sutter Jr. High School and graduated from Christian Brothers High School Class of 1942. He was a Sacramento Bee boy while attending school and met Jean in September 1942. He was drafted into the Army in 1943. He attended Butler University in Indiana in a pilot training program until the program was closed. As a member of the Black Hawk Division he served in the European Theater until victory in Europe. He was then deployed to the Pacific Theater for the invasion of Japan and while on the high seas the war ended. Peter retired from the State of Ca. Board of Equalization after 42 years of service as the Chief of General Services of the Department. Member of the Board of Directors for the Golden One Credit Union for 27 years, Exalted Ruler of the

Peter was born in San Pedro, CA on October 30, 1923, died May 2, 2019 at 95 years old. Son of Marion and Katie Grassi. Peter moved to San Francisco as a baby and then to Sacramento. Attended Holy Angels Elementary School, Sutter Jr. High School and graduated from Christian Brothers High School Class of 1942. He was a Sacramento Bee boy while attending school and met Jean in September 1942. He was drafted into the Army in 1943. He attended Butler University in Indiana in a pilot training program until the program was closed. As a member of the Black Hawk Division he served in the European Theater until victory in Europe. He was then deployed to the Pacific Theater for the invasion of Japan and while on the high seas the war ended. Peter retired from the State of Ca. Board of Equalization after 42 years of service as the Chief of General Services of the Department. Member of the Board of Directors for the Golden One Credit Union for 27 years, Exalted Ruler of the BPOE Elks Club #6, and lifetime member of the Dante Club. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who loved to travel, build with his hands and was a wonderful dance partner to his wife, Jean. He was the most thoughtful, quiet, generous and humble man you will have ever known and the consummate gentleman. He leaves behind his wife of 72 plus years, Jean, his children; Greg (Lois), Peter M., Susan Formanek (Roger), Linda (Chaney) Beirne (Bill) and his sister Mary Vogeli. Grandchildren; Angela Grassi Popoff (Ivan), Toni Grassi Enright (Dan), Peter A. Grassi (Corinna), Rebecca Formanek Furman (Josh) and Blake Formanek, Kathryn, Will, Stephen (Alyssa) and Michael Beirne. Great grandchildren; Viktor, Anna and Maksim Popoff, Michael, Kaitlyn and Colin Enright, Kaitlyn, Courtney and Kennedy Rouse, Candice, Lucy, and Lily Grassi and Milo and Felix Beirne. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families whom he loved very much. He is preceded in death by his son-in-law Michael H. Chaney, brothers Bob (Babe) and John Grassi, brother-in-law Lockwood Vogeli, and brother and sister-in-law Bill and Bernice Keeler. Rosary Vigil to be held at Gormley's Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 8th at 7PM, 2015 Capitol Ave, Sacramento. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, Thursday, May 9th at 11AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Reception will follow services. Please make donations to the Christian Brothers High School Memorial Scholarship Fund. ALS Association (Lou Gehrig's Disease Foundation) in honor of Michael H. Chaney or a . Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations