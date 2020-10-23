Peter Gomez

July 3, 1955 - October 14, 2020

Sacramento, California - The family of Peter B. Gomez Jr. sadly announces his passing on October 14, 2020. He was born in Stockton, CA in 1955, grew up in Los Angeles and lived in Sacramento. Peter worked and retired from Foothill High School. He was part of the St. Lawrence church family where he attended mass and ushered regularly. He loved bowling, the movies, spending time with his large family & friends, watching the LA Rams, and was a diehard Dodger fan. He is survived by his parents, Pete and Lola Gomez, brother, Tom (Debbie) Gomez, sisters Cindy Gomez, Susan Lanoza, Terri (Jim) Kiehlmeier, Marcy (Bruce) Willis, Paula Garcia and his many nieces and nephews. His family and friends he made throughout life will miss his beautiful smile, his warm hugs and memorable laugh. We will keep him forever in our hearts and memories. Rosary to be held at St. Lawrence Church in North Highlands Ca, on October 29, 2020 at 4:00-5:00 p.m. with funeral services on October 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Citrus Heights. Due to COVID restrictions all services will be private.





