Peter R Bradley Jr., born on March 19, 1931 in San Francisco CA to Peter and Marguerite Bradley, passed away on June 11, 2019 after a fall. He grew up in Hillsborough, on his parents' hop ranch in Elk Grove, and at Lake Tahoe where he developed a passion for water skiing and Correct Craft boats. He spent many summer days enjoying activities on the lake. In 1948 he, with his mother, sister, and cousin, flew to New York where they attended Broadway plays prior to sailing aboard the Queen Elizabeth to Europe for a two-month, five county visit which included a private audience with the Pope. He attended Santa Clara University and UC Davis. In the mid fifties, Peter purchased the family's hop ranch. Bradley Hop Ranch became the largest independently owned hop farm in the USA. With a group of growers, he formed the Hop Growers Association of America and served as its first president from 1957-1958. Through his efforts a marketing order was implemented which allocated market share amongst growers, which stabilized production and price. As the area's hop growing declined, he farmed other crops, and finally, with his first wife of over 20 years, Jessica Cavitt Bradley, converted the ranch to a riding academy and training facility called Potomac West which was later known as Pacific Horse Center. Today it remains a major riding/show facility known by the name Brookside Equestrian Park. Peter then directed his attention to commercial real estate and worked as a broker the rest of his life. He married Joyce Fetter in 1984. He was a kind, compassionate highly literate man of great wit and intelligence. He told amazing stories of his interesting family (e.g. his father cancelled his reservations on the Titanic because his friend couldn't get a ticket), and experiences (family vacation to Mexico on a small plane he chartered).He enjoyed artists like Jimmy Buffet and Neil Diamond, and knew every word from numerous Broadway musicals, which he would sing to his infant grandchildren. He is survived by his 3 children Peter, Sam, and Elizabeth Bradley, step-daughter Gena Lasko, 8 grandchildren, his sister Mary Upham, nieces Ann (Lindsey) and Marison, and nephews George and Everett (Valerie), their children, and his wife Joyce. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life in the afternoon on July 13 at Cante Ao Vinho in Rocklin, CA.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 6, 2019

