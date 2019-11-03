Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Wyckoff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Wyckoff passed away on August 13, 2019 at the age of 93 with his family by his side. Pete was born in Annapolis, MD and lived in California since the early 1950's. He is survived by his wife, JoVan, of 48 years, his children, Heidi (Ric), Carol (Chris), and Jeff (Mary), and JoVan's children, Cecilia (Mike) and Harry (Cynthia), their nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Throughout his life, Pete was a man of principles, valuing integrity, honesty, and duty. Pete served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, serving in the Pacific Theater from 1943 1946. Following his service in the Navy, Pete attended Michigan State College and then earned an MS in Forestry from Duke University. While with the US Forest Service, Pete specialized in recreation, timber, and fire research and prevention. He was on the Ski Patrol for the Squaw Valley Olympics in 1960. In the 1970's, Pete worked with Walt Disney and the Disney Corporations towards the development of Mineral King in the Sequoia National Forest. Pete retired in 1980 and moved to Jackson, CA. Pete volunteered with many organizations, including Chaw'se State Park; Garden Club of Amador County; and SIRS. Other volunteer service included Big Brothers in Amador County and Campus Commons Homeowners Association, Village 4 President. Pete was also the President of the Wyckoff House and Association, based in Brooklyn, NY. The Wyckoff House is NY City's Number One Historical Landmark. Remembrances may be made to the Wyckoff House in Brooklyn, NY (5816 Clarendon Rd., Brooklyn, NY 11203) or to an organization of your choice.

