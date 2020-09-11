Sacramento-area artist and poet Phil E. Weidman passed away at age 84 from Parkinson's disease on Aug. 16, 2020, at his home in Pollock Pines, with his wife and son close by. He was a practicing visual artist in Sacramento County for 30 years. His drawings, paintings, collages and short films were shown throughout Northern California. A central figure in the Slant Step art phenomenon, he produced the Slant Step Book in 1969 and participated in the first Sacramento show of Slant Step-inspired art in 1970. The 50th anniversary of the book's publication was celebrated last fall with the exhibit Slant Step Forward at Verge Center for the Arts. He authored 13 books of poetry, most recently Rungs of the Ladder (Cold River Press, 2018), and was active in the Sacramento poetry scene since the 1960s. His poems appeared in three anthologies Revolutionary Poetry (1972), Landing Signals (1985) and At the Gate: Departures and Arrivals (2011)and numerous literary journals, including Wormwood Review, Scree, Pinch Penny, Poetry Now, Pearl and Chiron Review. A lifelong California resident, he grew up in Alturas and Paradise. After graduating from Chico High in 1954, he joined the U.S. Army, serving as a medic for two years. He attended CSU Chico, taking courses in art and creative writing and becoming friends with fellow student Raymond Carver. He met his wife Patricia at Chico State. They married on March 13, 1959. He completed his Bachelor's degree in art (1968) and a Master of Fine Arts degree (1970) at CSU Sacramento. He taught art at Sac State, American River College and, for many years, at Mira Loma High School. In retirement, Phil volunteered for an at-risk youth program, Snowline Hospice, and a group that removes trash from the forest. He loved his family, his friends, his dogs and cats, camping, four-wheeling, target shooting, walking in the woods, reading, learning and cheering on the Giants and 49ers. Phil is survived by his wife Patricia; son Perry of North Highlands; daughter Lisa and son-in-law Ed Gans of Oregon; and brother- in-law Victor Kondo of Colombia. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Riena Kondo. Online condolences may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com
(search for Phil Weidman). A celebration of life will be held at a later date.