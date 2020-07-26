7/17/20 Phil was born and raised in Sacramento. His first ancestors to land in this country were John and Priscilla Alden at Plymouth Rock in 1620. Phil attended Stanford University, Stanford's Beutelsbach campus, Boalt Law School and the University of Heidelberg. His long career at Downey Brand Seymour and Rohwer focused heavily on PUC work. In 1963 he married Jan Cave, whom he met during his last year of law school. When his two boys Mark and Brad were growing up, he assisted with their baseball and soccer teams. Later he spent many years overseeing and participating in Westminster Presbyterian Church's tutoring program at William Land Elementary School. He had a lifelong love of baseball, attending Sacramento Solons' games in his neighborhood and rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals throughout his life. Starting in the 1960's, he enjoyed performances by the Sacramento Symphony, Sacramento Ballet and the San Francisco Opera. Mahler was his favorite composer. In 1979 he initiated the first July 4th block party on his street, even hiring the Kennedy High marching band to surprise the neighbors. Photography was always an important aspect of his life. Traveling to his sons' colleges Reed, Swarthmore, Jackson Lab (Maine), Duke resulted in wonderful pictures of the surrounding landscapes. The same is true of his trips to Hawaii, Mérida, Cancún, Europe, Alaska, and the various camping trips in western states and along the west coast. He enjoyed and photographed the rustic Cave cabin at Gann's Meadow. By coincidence, the last photograph of Phil shows him struggling with his camera to capture the scene on Brad's San Francisco deck just five days before his death. At that last barbecue his beloved grandchildren performed: Kaito played a Bach violin piece and Ayumi sang while strumming her guitar. Thyroid cancer plagued Phil since 1990, leading to several surgeries. Rheumatoid arthritis caused serious pain his last 15 years, resulting in knee replacement surgery. Until two weeks before his death, Phil walked many blocks near his Land Park home. Post-death comments by friends and neighbors are repetitive descriptions of Phil: "gentle, kind, giving, thoughtful, warm, caring, compassionate." As Kaito wrote, "The kindness and thoughtfulness that emanated from him will long outlast his physical self."



