Sacramento Public Radio pioneer Phil Corriveau has died from ongoing health issues in Madison WI. Mr. Corriveau was the first General Manager at KXPR FM. He was hired in 1980 by a panel lead by Dr. Barbara O'Connor of the CSUS Communications department. According to O'Connor, Corriveau was largely responsible for the KXPR/KXJZ model that we have in CapRadio today. She recalls Corriveau as an outstanding colleague and that she's never regretted the choice. KXPR was the founding station for what has become Capital Public Radio. In the early 1980s Mr. Corriveau, assisted by an executive management team that included Development Director Susan Kelley, Chief Engineer Jeff Browne, Program Director Charles Starzynski and hundreds of volunteers, lead a project that saw the construction of a 500 foot radio tower in Elverta and the increase of the KXPR signal to 50,000 watts. The funds for the project were raised through an ongoing series of weekly bingo games staffed by those hundreds of volunteers. Later in the decade Mr. Corriveau's relentless pursuit of excellence in public broadcasting pushed the station to apply for and receive a license for a second full power FM station. When KXJZ signed on in 1991 licensee California State University Sacramento became the first NPR affiliate in the nation to operate 2 full power FM stations in a single market. In 1995 Mr. Corriveau moved to Austin, TX to manage KUT FM and after that he returned to his alma mater the University of Wisconsin to manage the Wisconsin Public Radio network.

