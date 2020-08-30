Always with a smile and friendly greeting, Phil enjoyed a life of quality friends and family. After a courageous battle with cancer he passed away on August 23rd, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Sherry Ames, sons Richard (Tamara), Peter (Lisa) and daughter Barbara Engel (Michael); stepson Greg Levi and stepdaughter Kris Tremewan; 17 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; his sister Carol Fordyce (Larry) and previous wife Cappy Ames. Raised in Sacramento he attended Bishop Armstrong High School and received his BA from San Jose State. You will never eat a better tomato than one grown by Phil, a master gardener. He owned and operated a nursery in San Mateo until joining the GE sales team for 25 years. Phil was President of the Arden Park Little League, an avid golfer, duck hunter and fly fisherman. He and Sherry frequently traveled to Mexico and Lake Tahoe. Phil will be missed as an ATO Fraternity Brother said "the world could use a few more Phils". A private graveside service will take place at East Lawn Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at www.nicoletticuljisherberger.com