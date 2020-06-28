Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Philip James Conner passed away on Saturday June 13, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Conner, his son Dylan Conner, his daughter Amy Hartley, his grandchildren Jessica, Charlotte, Ian and Lyssa and his sister Betty Flecklin. Phil was one of a kind. He was born in North Hollywood, Ca but spent most of his childhood in Fair Oaks, Ca. He worked for Martin Sprocket and Gear in Sacramento for close to 20 years and a few years after meeting his wife, Lynn, joined her company Parasec as the Sales Manager. He worked side by side with Lynn for 15 years at Parasec and most of the top management team at the company were in fact hired by Phil. He always had an excellent eye for talent. Once he retired from Parasec, Phil and Lynn purchased and ran a Residential Care Facility for the Elderly in Fair Oaks for the past 10 years. They chose that industry in honor and in memory of their parents struggles in their elder years. Phil's dad endured advanced dementia while Lynn's mom required 24 hour in-home care for the last 10 years or so of her life. It was a labor of love for them both. Phil was an amazing artist with an eye for color, beauty and sometimes quirky and fun content. He often shared pieces of his art with friends and family who cherish them today. Phil loved to travel both near and far. His favorite place in the world was Yosemite where he, Dylan and friend Pat summitted Half Dome and returned in one day. He was 50 years old and it was an amazing accomplishment for him as well as being an incredible father and son experience. Lynn and Phil travelled to Europe, Greece, Turkey, Morocco and extensively in the Caribbean in addition to at least yearly trips to Hawaii. Phil's favorite city in the world was Barcelona. He introduced Lynn to the incredible talent of Antonio Gaudi and they visited there twice to see as many of Gaudi's buildings and works as possible. They actually missed the first day of a Mediterranean cruise because they didn't look at the calendar and thought they had one more day to see a few more Gaudi works. Needless to say, when they realized it, there was a mad scramble to get a flight to the first port of call to catch up with the ship the next day. There were several more world sites Phil was looking forward to visiting. In addition, Phil loved good food and beverages. Eating at a quality restaurant was always one of Phil's favorite past times and pair that with a wonderful wine, whiskey, scotch, vodka or other quality alcoholic beverage was one of the greatest pleasures of his life. Because of his love of food, his favorite city for dining was New Orleans and they visited there every chance they got. Phil was a movie afficionado and had a collection of well over 1000 movies which he loved to watch many of them repeatedly. He loved fast cars, owned three classic automobiles and believed in driving them. He took his cars to track days so he could drive them and drive them fast. Phil and Lynn loved Hot August Nights in Reno where they would watch the automobile auction for hours at a time, occasionally purchasing a car from there. Phil had few fears and for his 60th birthday he parachuted for the first time. He found it exhilarating and jumped with friends again a few years later. Phil survived three episodes of sepsis which compromised his heart but he never allowed the limitations to slow him down. He had a love for life that overcame the medical issues and continued to live his life fully and on his own terms. Phil was loved by so many and will be remembered and missed by all of us for as long as we live.



