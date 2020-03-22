Phil passed away peacefully at home on March 12th at the age of 93. He was born in Chicago and came to Sacramento in 1958 to work at Aerojet. He retired after 30years. He was a long time member of the Fair Oaks Pres. Church, The Rancho Cordova Elks Lodge, and the Folsom Moose Lodge. He served in the Navy during WWII. He loved RV'ing. He leaves his wife, Betty, daughter, Kathleen Duff (Ernest), Son Richard Burke, daughter Elizabeth Burke and three grandsons, Philip and Adam Burke and David Schmidt. Phil was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. Service will be held at the National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.

